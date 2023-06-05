The Miami Heat stole Game 2 on the road against the Denver Nuggets and flipped the NBA Finals on its head. The outlook of the series changed so much that the Nuggets odds dropped from -800 to -280 to win the NBA Finals, via Fanduel.

The Nuggets were -800 to win the NBA Finals following Game 1.. After their Game 2 loss, they’ve dipped to -280 to win the Finals 👀 pic.twitter.com/x3B80IOCHC — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) June 5, 2023

It is quite the dip, one that will put Nuggets fans on edge. However, the changing NBA Finals odds comes as no surprise with the series tied ahead of a pivotal Game 3 in Miami. Whoever takes Game 3 between the Nuggets and Heat will put themselves firmly in the driver's seat towards winning the NBA Finals.

The -800 line after Game 1 was expected with many believing the Nuggets were on their way to cruising to an NBA Finals victory after taking a 1-0 lead. Evening the series by giving the Nuggets their first home loss of the postseason now has the Heat feeling just as good in their chances of claiming an NBA Finals ring.

If the Heat are able to take Game 3, expect the bettings odds to flip in favor of the Heat for the rest of the series. Going up 2-1 with a chance to go up 3-1 at home will almost certainly make the Heat favorites for the rest of the NBA Finals.

Although the lines dipped in favor of the Heat, the Nuggets still being favorites makes sense. They do look like the better team and will just have to play as hard as their opponents in order to win it all. Unfortunately for them, the Heat continually prove they know how to work harder than anybody and will push the Nuggets to the brink in this series.