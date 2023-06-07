Early on in his career, Jimmy Butler had no choice but not to like Dwyane Wade. In spite of the fact that they came from the same alma mater, Butler had to despise Wade and the Miami Heat simply because he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls. The Heat and the Bulls had an intense rivalry when Butler came into the scene, and given how loyal this dude truly is, Jimmy had no other choice but to hate on the Heat — and to a certain extent, D-Wade as well.

In spite of their differences, however, Wade has always been a mentor to Butler. They eventually became teammates when Wade joined the Bulls, and it was at that point that their relationship truly flourished. The rest, as they say, is history:

“It's always D-Wade just telling me to be myself and be who I am,” Butler said, via NBA reporter Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “Create my own story and go out there and compete. Do what you love to do. He's been in my corner for a very long time now. I'm very grateful. He is a huge reason why I'm here. I don't like to be compared to that guy, but the one thing I do wanna be like him, is a champion. So that's what I gotta go do.”

Dwyane Wade is a three-time NBA champion, and he won all his chips with the Heat. As Butler said, he wants to follow in the footsteps of his mentor, and there's no better way to carry the torch than for Butler to win his first-ever title in Miami.