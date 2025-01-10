As the drama between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat lingers, the star might have thrown shade at team president Pat Riley for the way he's been treated. While people within the basketball world predicting what comes next from the Butler-Heat situation, the 35-year-old could have amplified it with his post on social media.

He posted a video on his Instagram in his “BIGFACE” coffee store in Miami where he complimented an employee, saying “That's what bosses do” instead of “break you down.”

“This is our best guy right here. See that? See that? I gave you a compliment. That’s what bosses do, they build you up, they don’t break you down.”

Expand Tweet

People have been looking to trace what started the fractured relationship between the Heat and Butler where it could have started when the team was non-committal in giving the star a contract extension last offseason. Adding on to that, Riley would tell Butler to “keep your mouth shut” during his viral end-of-season press conference as the forward said in a video if he was healthy last playoffs, Miami would have beat the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

“For him to say that, you know, I thought, is that Jimmy trolling? Or is that Jimmy serious?” Riley said. “If you're not on the court, playing against Boston, or on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut and the criticism of those teams.”

Expand Tweet

The odyssey of the drama between the Heat and Jimmy Butler

According to The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, Butler was “caught off guard” by the comments made from Butler which have bled into a season filled with dysfunction. Butler would say on Jan. 2 that he lost his “joy” of playing basketball and responded “probably not” when asked if it could be re-gained with Miami.

The Heat would suspend Butler for seven games due to “conduct detrimental to the team” and even mentioned in a press release that it had been going on not just recently, but also “over the course of the season.” In the same statement, they would say that since Butler has requested a trade, they will explore options, but a new report from The Miami Herald says they are prepared for him to rejoin the team if unable to find a suitable deal.

“According to a source close to the situation, Butler will be expected to rejoin the Heat and play in games if he’s still on the roster at the end of his team-issued seven-game suspension,” Anthony Chiang wrote.

Jimmy Butler's first game back is Jan. 17 against the Denver Nuggets at home as one wonders if he will still be on the Heat's roster by then.