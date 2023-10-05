Max Strus is no longer with the Miami Heat. The shooter is on his way to help the young core of Jarett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, and Darius Garland in the Cleveland Cavaliers system. He is fairly excited about his new team and it shows with the amount of love he has given it. The city and Cavs are starting to love him back as well. But, former teammates cannot help but revisit their friendship with Strus. Jimmy Butler, for instance, showed how much he missed his former teammate in his own special way.

Max Strus held a training camp session for a local community and he did well in giving back to young talents. The Cavs guard then posted it, along with pictures of his offseason, on Instagram. The post had tons of comments showing appreciation for what he had accomplished. However, one comment stuck out like a sore thumb. His Heat running mate, Jimmy Butler, was the one who placed the comment there, via ClutchPoints.

“All that fun just to lose to us,” were the words that the Heat star wrote.

Strus just could not help but reply, “Miss you too, buddy.”

The two have been teammates on the Heat since the 2020 season. They went to a lot of Eastern Conference Finals trips and deep Playoff runs in that span of time. Now, it seems like Butler is turning their friendship into a fun rivalry. Will Strus along with other Cavs stars Donovan Mitchell & Jarett Allen give Butler a loss in their matchup for the season?