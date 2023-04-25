Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler had an all-time performance in Game 4 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, the best outing of the 2023 NBA Playoffs so far. His showing was so strong, he now has a little leverage over legends of the game like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Playoff Jimmy recorded his career-high (56 points) in Game 4 vs. the Bucks 🔥 Butler now has a higher Playoff career-high than:

⭐ Allen Iverson (55)

⭐ Damian Lillard (55)

⭐ Jerry West (53)

⭐ LeBron (51)

⭐ Kobe Bryant (50)

⭐ Kevin Durant (50) pic.twitter.com/q6SJW0SnS5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

His 56 point outing helped lead the Heat to a 3-1 series lead over the Bucks, enthralling the NBA world along the way. It was the highest scoring playoff performance in Miami Heat franchise history, as well as the fourth highest total in NBA Playoffs history.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What will not be lost in the shuffle of his performance will be the fact the Heat have the No. 1 overall seed on the brink of elimination. Miami barely made it through the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament, and now might be just the sixth team ever to knock off a No. 1 seed as a No. 8 seed.

Besides Butler, the series lead can be attributed to an insane increase in scoring outputs for the Heat as a whole. They finished last in scoring in the NBA in the regular season at 109.5 points per game, and now sit at first in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at 123.5 points per game. Not to mention, they have raised their regular season shooting splits from 46.4%/34.4% to 54.0%/47.6%. It is clear it is not just Butler, but the entire team stepping up their game.

Although it was an incredible performance, Butler won’t dwell on Game 4 for long. Being mentioned with the likes of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant must certainly feel nice, but Jimmy Butler and the Heat are now focusing on Game 5 against the Bucks and a chance to advance in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.