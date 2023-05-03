Jimmy Butler was not able to take the court on Tuesday night after the Miami Heat decided to hold him out of Game 2 against the New York Knicks due to an ankle injury. Miami ended up conceding a tough loss to the Knicks, 111-105, but not even the fact that he didn’t even play prevented Butler from going full savage on the home fans in Madison Square Garden.
It was a close game that went down the wire, but as the Knicks mounted a five-point lead with just 4.1 seconds remaining, Butler knew that it was over. It was at that point that Jimmy decided to bust out a special message for the Knicks fans in attendance:
Jimmy Butler waving at Knicks fans at MSG as the Knicks defeat the Heat in Game 2 🍿pic.twitter.com/oLlGv99GXP
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 3, 2023
Butler was also seen nodding his head right before he started waving to the crowd. There are so many ways to interpret this, but if I were to make an educated guess, this is probably Jimmy telling the Knicks crowd that he’ll see them in Miami for Games 3 and 4.
Butler’s ankle injury does not sound overly serious, and there’s just this feeling that he would have been out there had this been a do-or-die Game 7 matchup. As such, it would not be surprising at all if Butler is able to recover in time for Game 3 in Miami on Saturday. If he does end up playing, then you can be sure that Jimmy Butler will be doing everything he can to make up for his Game 2 absence against the Knicks.