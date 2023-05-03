A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jimmy Butler was not able to take the court on Tuesday night after the Miami Heat decided to hold him out of Game 2 against the New York Knicks due to an ankle injury. Miami ended up conceding a tough loss to the Knicks, 111-105, but not even the fact that he didn’t even play prevented Butler from going full savage on the home fans in Madison Square Garden.

It was a close game that went down the wire, but as the Knicks mounted a five-point lead with just 4.1 seconds remaining, Butler knew that it was over. It was at that point that Jimmy decided to bust out a special message for the Knicks fans in attendance:

Jimmy Butler waving at Knicks fans at MSG as the Knicks defeat the Heat in Game 2 🍿pic.twitter.com/oLlGv99GXP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 3, 2023

Butler was also seen nodding his head right before he started waving to the crowd. There are so many ways to interpret this, but if I were to make an educated guess, this is probably Jimmy telling the Knicks crowd that he’ll see them in Miami for Games 3 and 4.

Butler’s ankle injury does not sound overly serious, and there’s just this feeling that he would have been out there had this been a do-or-die Game 7 matchup. As such, it would not be surprising at all if Butler is able to recover in time for Game 3 in Miami on Saturday. If he does end up playing, then you can be sure that Jimmy Butler will be doing everything he can to make up for his Game 2 absence against the Knicks.