The New York Knicks took care of business on Tuesday night by defeating the Miami Heat, 111-105, en route to tying their NBA Playoffs second-round series at 1-1. This win was thanks in large part to a huge performance by Jalen Brunson, who went off for a game-high 30 points on the evening.

Brunson made history with his heroics on Tuesday night. His offensive explosion was the first time a Knicks player reached the 30-point mark in Madison Square Garden in the playoffs over the past 10 years. The last time that happened was way back in 2013 courtesy of New York icon Carmelo Anthony:

Jalen Brunson is the first Knicks player with a 30-point playoff game at MSG since Carmelo Anthony on May 7, 2013 against the Pacers (Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2). pic.twitter.com/S0gdz5oi6G — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 3, 2023

Melo is one of the greatest to ever do it as a Knick, so for Brunson to be mentioned in the same breath as Anthony is a real honor for him. To make it even more special, Brunson achieved this feat with Carmelo Anthony in attendance. Melo was one of a myriad of celebrities that enjoyed the festivities in MSG on Tuesday, and with the lights shining the brightest, Jalen Brunson delivered on queue.

Apart from his 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting, Brunson also logged six triples, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and just one turnover in 39 minutes of action. Knicks fans will now be looking for the 26-year-old to keep his foot on the gas as this series shifts to Miami. New York will need to win at least one game in South Beach after the Heat stole home-court advantage from them with a win in Game 1.