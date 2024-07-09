That sound you just heard is the collective groan of basketball fans who just heard Miami Heat rookie Kel'el Ware reveal the players on his NBA Mount Rushmore. If you're not aware of it yet, well, just hold on to your seats.

When Ware was asked by Jeremy Tache of Bally Sports Sun: HEAT about the players on his top four best players ever, the former Indiana Hoosiers star gave perhaps one of the most bewildering answers to that question ever.

It all started well for Ware, who was taken by the Heat in the first round (15th overall) of the 2024 NBA Draft. The first name he said was Wilt Chamberlain. Not the most popular of top picks, but not too crazy, either. Moving on.

Ware then mentioned Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who is always in the GOAT discussions, especially among the younger generation. So, that's another okay selection from Ware. One would think that a Michael Jordan or a LeBron James pick would come up next for Ware.

“I would say MJ [Michael Jordan], but I heard that some of the stats were false, Ware said.

Ware was referring to the report published by Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo Sports that appeared to support the notion that His Airness got help from scorekeepers working Chicago Bulls games during the 1987-88 where MJ won both the Defensive Player of the Year and the scoring title.

If that was not enough to make people scratch their heads, Ware finished his list by mentioning the names of Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards and Heat big man Bam Adebayo.

Heat rookie's NBA Mount Rushmore is tough to comprehend

Those are some picks Ware pulled from the left field, given the context of the discussion, but at least for his Adebayo answer, he probably just mentioned him because he's his teammate now with the Heat. As for Edwards, Ware might still be not over the incredible playoff run by Antman with the Timberwolves.

Ware is very much entitled to his basketball opinions, but that's not going to protect him either from getting questioned by fans on social media.

“Bro needs to be sent to the g league automatically for this,” commented Instagram user artluvspaper.

Another one (chasedinning) said, “Our league is cooked.”

“Bron seeing this clip and dropping 40 on the heat next season,” posted colin.gross.

A frustrated said: “These kids really not watching old games or looking at stats anymore, smh.”

“Bam isn’t top 4 in his own conference at this present moment 😂,” shared thegamedayhoops.

For what it's worth, Tache said that he sincerely liked Ware's answer.

“Side note: I absolutely love this answer with my whole heart,” Tache posted on X (the social media platform known previously as Twitter).

Ware will look to make an impact on the Heat in his rookie season

Ware is not going to replace Adebayo atop the pecking order on the Heat's frontcourt, but there's a reason Miami made him its first-round pick. The Heat see promise in Ware, who started his college career with the Oregon Ducks before transferring to the Hoosiers for his sophomore campaign.

There is also perhaps a chance for Ware to see ample minutes on the floor together with Adebayo, depending on how they will fit alongside each other.

In Bloomington, Ware averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game while also shooting 53.8 percent of his attempts from the field.