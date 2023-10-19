Before the Miami Heat play their final preseason game against the Houston Rockets, the team has received updates about key players such as Jimmy Butler, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Josh Richardson, and Haywood Highsmith.

The news involving the aforementioned players is that none will travel for the preseason finale which is set to take place tomorrow night according to the Heat's X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

“UPDATE: The following players will not be traveling to Houston for tomorrow night's game vs the Rockets: Jaime Jaquez (groin), Josh Richardson (foot), Haywood Highsmith (knee) & Jimmy Butler (dental procedure).”

Outlook on Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. injuries

Along with the news of Butler in the original post, the team included a message at the bottom that reads “There is a possibility of Butler joining the team tomorrow.” One would assume it means that he'll be there to support the team, but won't be suited up to actually play in the game. If so, it means that Butler will not have played the entire preseason due to his “dental procedure,” which is expected to not be serious and won't impede on his chances to be active in the opener.

As for Josh Richardson, he started the game yesterday against the Brooklyn Nets, but left the game early and wouldn't return due to a foot injury. The severity of the injury is yet to be known and whether he plays in the regular season opener is up in the air.

Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. hasn't played in a preseason game for the Heat since the opening win against the Charlotte Hornets. He's currently suffering from a groin injury as the team is playing it safe with the former UCLA Bruin.

A new addition to the injury report in Haywood Highsmith

A standout from last night in Haywood Highsmith who scored a team-high 15 points is also on the injury report from the team as he's nursing a knee issue. He made his mark last season in the playoffs and was active on both sides of the floor. While he's looking to make a jump next season, it might be a pre-cautionary move for the Heat to not play Highsmith as it runs the risk of worsening the injury.

While the Heat are down many players ahead of the matchup with the Rockets, the bright side is that the game can showcase younger players so they can vie for a spot on the roster. The regular season opener for the Heat is next Wednesday, Oct. 25, when the Detroit Pistons come to the Kaseya Center to kickoff the 2023-24 season.