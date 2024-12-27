ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The final week of 2024 has been an impactful one for Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro. After hitting a game-winning fadeaway jumper to beat the Orlando Magic, Herro is now the betting favorite to win the 2025 Most Improved Player award.

The sixth-year guard is now priced at +300 to claim the trophy at the end of the year on Fanduel Sportsbook. He surpassed Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, who had been ahead of him for weeks. Johnson is now lined at +320, with Williams in a distant third place at +500.

Herro ended the game with a team-high 20 points to lead Miami to an 89-88 win. He accounted for 27 percent of their total offense, adding two assists to his heroic performance.

Miami has primarily been pushing for Herro to be named a 2024-2025 All-Star, which would be his first appearance. If Herro wins the award, he would be the first Heat player to do so since Isaac Austin took home the hardware in 1997. He previously won the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

The 2024-2025 season has been a turning point for Herro in his career. He has increased his offensive production to average 23.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while becoming the team's leading scorer for the first time. He has averaged over 20 points per game in each of the past four seasons but is at a career-high mark in his sixth season.

His typically consistent performances have been a bright spot for the drama-filled Heat, who continue to deal with Jimmy Butler trade rumors. Miami has also dealt with a myriad of injury concerns while also not getting the production it expected from Terry Rozier III.

Tyler Herro, Heat look to close out 2024 on high note

With two games remaining in the calendar year, the 15-13 Heat look to extend their current two-game win streak. Herro's game-winner over the Magic marked their second consecutive victory, following up a 110-95 nod over the Brookly Nets.

The recent win streak ended a previous three-game skid. That losing streak included a devastating loss to the Magic on Dec. 21 that saw Miami blow a 25-point lead. Herro's game-winning midrange shot avenged the humiliating defeat.

Miami's two remaining games will be a back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, respectively. Both will be on the road to close out their current three-game road trip.