ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat will face off against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at the Toyota Center in Houston. The Heat (15-14) are looking to bounce back after a recent loss to the Atlanta Hawks, while the Rockets (21-10) aim to maintain their strong home record of 11-4. Key players include Tyler Herro for Miami, averaging 24.1 points per game, and Jalen Green for Houston, contributing 19.3 points per game. Both teams have shown defensive prowess, with the Rockets allowing just 106.7 points per game. This matchup promises to be a competitive clash as both teams vie for playoff positioning.

Here are the Heat-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Rockets Odds

Miami Heat: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +225

Houston Rockets: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 215.5 (-110)

Under: 215.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Rockets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat are poised to secure a victory against the Houston Rockets on Sunday at the Toyota Center. Despite the Rockets' impressive 21-10 record and strong 11-4 home performance, the Heat's seasoned roster and tactical prowess give them the edge. Miami's offensive firepower, led by Tyler Herro averaging 24.1 points per game and supported by Bam Adebayo's consistent double-double threat, will challenge Houston's defense. The Heat's three-point proficiency, ranking sixth in the league with 14.5 threes made per game and sxith in three-point percentage at 37.6%, will be crucial in stretching the Rockets' defense and creating scoring opportunities.

Defensively, the Heat have shown improvement, ranking eighth in points allowed per game at 109.0. This defensive solidity, combined with their playoff-tested core of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro, gives Miami the experience and composure needed to handle the pressure of a road game against a strong opponent. The Heat's ability to control the pace and exploit mismatches, particularly through Butler's versatility and Adebayo's inside presence, will be key factors in neutralizing the Rockets' home-court advantage. With their balanced attack and defensive discipline, the Heat are well-positioned to overcome the Rockets and continue their push for a higher seed in the competitive Eastern Conference.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are primed to secure a victory against the Miami Heat in their upcoming clash on Sunday at the Toyota Center. The Rockets' impressive 21-10 record, coupled with their formidable 11-4 home performance, sets the stage for a dominant showing. Houston's defensive prowess, ranking third in scoring defense and first in rebounding, will be crucial in containing Miami's offensive threats. The Rockets' ability to limit opponents to just 106.7 points per game showcases their defensive tenacity, which will be instrumental in stifling the Heat's scoring opportunities.

Offensively, the Rockets have been firing on all cylinders, ranking 12th in scoring this season. The dynamic duo of Alperen Sengun, averaging 19.0 points and 10.6 rebounds, and Jalen Green, contributing 19.3 points per game, will spearhead Houston's attack. The Rockets' superior rebounding, averaging 49.7 per game compared to their opponents' 43.2, gives them a significant edge in controlling the tempo and securing second-chance opportunities. With the potential return of Dillon Brooks, one of their best defenders, Houston's lineup could be further bolstered, making them an even more formidable opponent for the visiting Heat. The combination of Houston's home-court advantage, defensive excellence, and balanced offensive attack positions them as strong favorites to emerge victorious in this matchup.

Final Heat-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The upcoming clash between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets on Sunday at the Toyota Center promises to be an intriguing matchup. The Rockets (21-10) enter the game with a strong home record of 11-4, looking to rebound from a rare home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, the Heat (15-14) aim to improve on the road in this matchup. Houston's defensive prowess, ranking third in the league by allowing only 106.7 points per game will be a significant factor. Their rebounding dominance, leading the NBA with 49.7 rebounds per game, could give them a crucial edge. The Rockets' offense, led by Jalen Green (19.3 PPG) and Alperen Sengun (19.0 PPG, 10.6 RPG), will challenge Miami's defense.

The Heat, however, bring their own strengths to the table. They excel in three-point shooting, ranking sixth in the league with 14.5 threes made per game and sixth in three-point percentage at 37.6%. Tyler Herro's scoring prowess (24.1 PPG) and Bam Adebayo's all-around game will be key for Miami. Given Houston's home-court advantage and superior overall record, they enter as slight favorites. However, Miami's experience and three-point shooting ability could keep the game close being able to cover the spread on the road in Houston.

Final Heat-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat +6.5 (-110), Under 215.5 (-110)