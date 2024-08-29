“It was crazy man because the hotels, thousands of people outside the hotels just waiting to get autographs, everywhere you go. It was different,” Bibby said.

During Mike Bibby's appearance on the Club 520 podcast, he also mentioned how Pat Riley would operate, and how he contemplated stopping playing basketball.

“Pat Riley has his own s—t that he does. Something I wasn’t used to, it wasn’t my best times there but like I said I was playing a little bit of game in my mind saying my mind started to go like, maybe it’s time for me to be done,” Bibby said.

Bibby was signed with the Heat in March 2011 and started in all of their playoff games. He played in the first NBA finals of his career, but the Heat eventually lost to Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks. The following season, the Heat decided not to re-sign Bibby and went with Mario Chalmers to lead the point guard duties, and drafting Norris Cole in the draft.

Bibby then played with the New York Knicks for one season, which was his last stint in the league.

Heat culture seems to be a real thing, and in an appearance on the Point Game podcast, Bam Adebayo described what it meant.

“To me, it's just a standard. People try to make up these myths and s–t like that. The biggest thing I could say about it is it's a standard. Every year, [Erik Spoelstra] comes in and is like ‘This is what we're trying to get. We're trying to get the trophy.' Sixteen wins, whatever that may be, but it's a standard because every day our coach walks in and challenges us,” Adebayo said.