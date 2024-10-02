As the Miami Heat prepare for a loaded Eastern Conference, they added a recent piece that could have an immediate impact in former first-round pick in 2019 Nassir Little. With the Heat looking to get the most out of their starting lineup, Little could be one of many that highlights their bench as he spoke about why he chose to come to Miami.

Little would speak after being acquired by the Heat on Monday's media day where he gave insight into choosing his destination to continue his basketball journey. It seemed as if the decision could be an easy one since Miami wanted him the most per the North Carolina product.

“The vibe I got from here was that they wanted me the most, looking at their track record, they’ve had a lot of success with players like myself,” Little said. “Underdogs who just kind of need that chance, who have that fire, who have that will to compete. So I just felt like it was a great fit for me, truth be told.”

Nassir Little looking to prove himself to Heat on non-guaranteed deal

The 24-year old star worked out with many contenders in the offseason after being let go by the Phoenix Suns like the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings. Little would end up signing a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Heat as he looks to impress the coaching staff and earn a spot on the main roster before the start of the regular season.

“I was confident that something would show up,” Little, 24, said. “Whether it was guaranteed or not, I just felt like I needed an opportunity. I believe in myself enough to make the most of it.”

“With Miami, I just feel like they valued the type of player that I am the most,” Little continued. “Yeah, there were other opportunities. But I just felt like the reputation that Miami has with players like myself and just the conversations that I had with the staff around here, it wasn’t to that extent with any of the other organizations.”

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra would speak on Little and was impressed with him choosing Miami as wanting to better himself through development as they've done with other players that have similar play styles.

“I respect that he’s willing to do it — to bet on himself, to bet on development at this point,” Spoelstra said. “Because when you’re a former first-round pick, you probably do have some opportunities if you’re patient to explore. He wanted to invest in development that will be longer lasting. And there are no guarantees. That’s just where we are with our roster right now, but we are in full open arms to give him everything we have to develop him and help him reach another level. So it’s exciting for both parties.”

Nassir Little speaks on his traits that can help the Heat vastly

Little last played with the Suns, but played the majority of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers from his rookie year in 2019 till 2023. The traits that should be popping out for the Heat are his ability on defense and even his three-point shot that he would say Monday is vastly improving.

“The versatility, being able to guard multiple positions, being able to hit shots, being able to use my length and my athleticism to guard guys, pick up full court,” Little said of what Heat brass has told him they like about his game. “You can plug me in, I can be a short roller, pick and pop, whatever the case may be. And I’ve played with dudes and I have experience. I’ve played with great players, I know how to play off of great players. So I think they just valued all those things.”

“I think it’s made large strides,” Little said of his three-point shot. “Over the course of my career, it’s been trending up. Last year was a tough situation for me. But if you look at the year prior, I shot 37 percent. So I have the ability to hit shots, I just got to get a rhythm and I’m confident I’ll be able to knock them down.”

He would go on to say that that he doesn't believe he needs to show them anything more that the already know, but the goal is to display his commitment and his ability to fit within the famed “Heat Culture” the team is proud of representing. It remains to be seen if Little will make the final roster, but he has time to show his talents until the opener on Oct. 23 against the Orlando Magic.