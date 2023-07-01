Amid their pursuit of Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard in a trade, the Miami Heat have signed free agent center Thomas Bryant to a two-year, $5.4 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bryant has a player option on the second year, Wojnarowski said.

Bryant, who is 25 years old, played 59 combined games for the Nuggets and Lakers this past season. Bryant was dealt to the Nuggets, who won the 2023 NBA championship, at the trade deadline and averaged 4.6 points in 18 games. Bryant only played one game in Denver's 2023 playoff run.

Thomas Bryant has some value for Miami. He can provide springy minutes behind starting center Bam Adebayo, who has carried a huge load for the Heat. Miami has made two NBA Finals appearances in four years with Adebayo as an anchor.

Bryant should be able to take off some of that load. He is an athletic player who with the Lakers, averaged 12.1 points on a career-best 65.4 percent shooting. Bryant can finish at the post and has the potential to be a lob threat.

Miami is seeking a blockbuster deal for Lillard, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Lillard last season averaged a career-best 32.2 points per game on a career-high 46.3 percent shooting. The Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals in five games and would have a better shot at a championship if they can integrate Lillard, a very effective shooter, with guard Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo. Forward Caleb Martin had a standout NBA playoff run and is seen as a competitive asset for the Heat in their pursuit of a title.

Adebayo will be relied on heavily, Lillard or not. But Bryant's presence gives Miami good depth at center as it looks to improve its team greatly.