Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is widely considered to be one of the toughest players in the NBA.

Not just because the six-time All-Star routinely raises his game during the postseason, leading to him becoming one of the best playoff performers in franchise history. Nor is it just because Butler is unafraid of a daunting challenge. It’s also because, on the court, Butler likes to get his points inside the arc despite playing in an era where most players rely on shooting behind the arc before opponents can even get close to them.

However, while most people that observe and assess Butler’s game see it that way, one anonymous NBA scout turned heads by insinuating that the 33-year-old was “really soft” (h/t NBA Central).

Not in the least because the remainder of his quote paints anything but the picture of a ‘soft’ player.

“He’s going to get you on his hip and ride you. He’s going to put his shoulder into you and separate. But it’s more subtle than you would think. He’s strong enough to get to his spots with a little nudge. He’s a lot like Kawhi Leonard in that way…he has the creativity to get his shot off so many ways.”

As one would expect, people had plenty to say in response to the quote, with one individual outright questioning how Butler’s method qualifies as soft.

What does any of that have to do with being soft lol he's creating an advantage to score against the best athletes in the world — Rob Kimbell (@RobKSports) May 18, 2023

Another Twitter user, who also happens to have experience covering the NBA, would suggest that the scout replace the word soft with one like crafty or subtle.

Our anonymous friend should’ve substituted the word “soft” with subtle, strong, crafty. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) May 18, 2023

Not to be outdone, another Twitter user would simply assert that there’s an obvious reason that the scout chose to remain anonymous.

There’s a reason he’s anonymous 💀 — Ali 🦉 (@aadel2004) May 18, 2023

All of them are right.

The scout? Not so much.