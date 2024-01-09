The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Miami Heat as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the road to take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Thunder are 24-11 this season, and they are coming off a win against the Washington Wizards. That win ended a two-game win streak. However, the Thunder have won seven of their last 10 games. This is thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA). SGA is scoring 31.5 points per game this season, and he leads the team in assists and steals, as well. Chet Holmgren is having a solid rookie year as he is scoring 17.8 points per game, and he blocks 2.6 shots per contest. The Thunder will have a healthy team for this game.

The Heat are 21-15 this season, but they have lost three of their last five games. The Heat have been without Jimmy Butler as he deals with an injury, and that has obviously made a difference. Along with Butler, the Heat are dealing with injuries suffered by Caleb Martin and Kyle Lowry. However, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are having great seasons. They score 22.7 and 22.0 points per game, respectively. Along with that, Adebayo grabs 10.3 rebounds per game. Keep an eye on Miami's injuries for this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Heat Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Miami Heat: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder are playing great and SGA has a big part to play in that. When he scores 30+ points in a game, the Thunder are 18-8. The fact the SGA has scored 30+ points 26 times this season is impressive, but the Thunder's record shows he is not being a ball hog while doing it. That record improves to 21-8 when SGA scores 25+ points this season. If SGA can be at his best, and have a good game, the Thunder will walk away with a win.

Oklahoma City needs to get to the 110-point mark. When the Thunder score 110+ points this season, they have a record of 23-6. Getting to 110 points should not be tough for the Thunder. Assuming the Thunder get to that mark, I would expect them to win this game straight up.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat are dealing with some injuries, but they still have Herro, Adebayo, and Duncan Robinson. The reason I mention Robinson is because the Heat are one of the best deep ball shooters in the NBA. From beyond the arc, the Heat shoot over 38 percent. The paint is going to be protected by Holmgren, so Miami needs to knock down their shots in this game. If Herro, Robinson, or some of the other role players can knock down their shots from three, the Heat will win this game.

Final Thunder-Heat Prediction & Pick

I have a feeling this is going to be a game the Thunder control from start to finish. Oklahoma City is playing very well this season, and they have been doing great lately. Because of this, I am going to take the Thunder to win this game straight up on the road.

Final Thunder-Heat Prediction & Pick: Thunder ML (-164)