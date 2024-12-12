ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania recently shared a Jimmy Butler report involving the Miami Heat star's agent Bernie Lee. Lee later called Charania out, but Shams responded to Butler's agent on Thursday while speaking on ESPN, via ClutchPoints.

“I 1,000 percent stand by my reporting. It's fully vetted,” Charania said. “And as a professional, that's what I do, that's what I get paid to do… report truthfully and accurately. That's what this is. Period.”

Charania previously reported that the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets were among the teams Butler would be open to joining via trade. On Wednesday, Charania shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, suggesting Lee indicated that Butler is also open to joining the Phoenix Suns.

Charania's report included Lee's name, something Butler's agent did not appreciate. He proceeded to share a number of posts firing back at Charania which led to Shams' response on Thursday.

Shams Charania is regarded as one of the most reliable NBA insiders in the league. Charania is currently in his first year with ESPN following Adrian Wojnarowski's retirement.

Of course, sports reporters receive backlash at times. It is something that is expected to occur within the industry. Fans often share various takes, but even players sometimes call out specific reports. Agents don't always take the time to do so, but in this scenario, Lee clearly felt like responding and calling Charania out.

Nevertheless, Charania says he “1,000 percent” stands by his reporting. He is not backing down. Charania also made sure to state that he reports “truthfully” and “accurately.”

It will be intriguing to see if Lee responds. It would not be surprising given his Wednesday posts on X. However, the last thing Lee wants to do is provide another distraction for Jimmy Butler, as the Heat star is already dealing with no shortage of trade rumors.