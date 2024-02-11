Prayers up for Terry Rozier!

The day is not looking good for Coach Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat. They are battling the top-seeded Boston Celtics without Jimmy Butler but have managed to hold their own so far because of Bam Adebayo. With Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis putting up big numbers, they will need some scorers to step up like Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, and Terry Rozier. However, one of these players' time on the court just got cut short.

Terry Rozier was immediately rushed to the Heat locker room for evaluation. He will no longer return to the game after colliding with Kevin Love and Al Horford while driving to the rim, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

He was still able to help the Heat despite just playing 24 minutes. Rozier notched 13 points and dropped six dimes. His performance as the starting point guard was rounded out by four rebounds.

Regardless of his absence, the Heat are still in this game. Bam Adebayo is leading the scoring and rebounding barrage with 15 points alongside nine boards. Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, and Duncan Robinson have all combined for 37 points. However, they need to hit the gas pedal in the last 12 minutes of this game. The Celtics are blazing up with Jayson Tatum scoring 22 points and Kristaps Porzingis notching 20 of his own.

There is still a lot of basketball left for the Heat. Hopefully, Erik Spoelstra can scheme his way of beating out the best team in the league despite having key rotational players out. Time is ticking but it is more than enough for a comeback.