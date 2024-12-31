The Miami Heat got a big win, 104-100, against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, but the main headline following the game was the altercation between Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson. Both the Heat and the Rockets are currently awaiting potential punishment from the NBA.

In the meantime, however, that hasn't stopped either team from speaking about the altercation between Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson. During a media availability session this week, Herro spoke about how he felt Thompson and the Rockets were reacting to the fact that the Heat had begun to take control of the game.

“There wasn't much talking, no talking at all really. They lost control of their feelings when the game started to turn in our direction a little bit. . .you heard some words from their sideline towards the refs, they were definitely frustrated,” Herro said. “I hope I don't get suspended or anything, I don't even think I should have been thrown out the game. . .I had no hostility or anything towards the Rockets or anything. It kind of just played out that way. I like getting under people's skins anyway, that's what I do.”

Following the win against the Rockets, the Heat improved to 16-14 and have won six of their last ten games overall. They are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference amid the Jimmy Butler trade rumors.

A big part of the Heat's recent success though has come from Herro. Herro is also no stranger to trade rumors, but he's been able to shut that out and produce on the court. Before being ejected against the Rockets, Herro had played 37 minutes and finished with 27 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Herro has appeared in 30 games for the Heat, at a little over 35 minutes per game. He's been averaging a career-high 24.0 points per game, 5.7 rebound and 5.2 assists with splits of 47.6 percent shooting from the field, 41 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While the Heat await possible suspension for Herro, they will prepare for the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Jan 1.