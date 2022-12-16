By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets.

Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 from trey in a scorching hot performance that is worthy of matching a long-standing LeBron record. Right now, Tyler Herro is just the first person to score 35 or more points in back-to-back games since James did it during his memorable Heat tenure.

Oh, I forgot to mention that Herro also exploded for 35 points in Miami’s previous game. On Wednesday, the 22-year-old led the charge for the Heat, going off for 35 points in a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Two games in two nights for Herro and he ends up scoring a combined 76 points. Talk about an absolute hot streak, right?

The Heat came into Wednesday’s game very shorthanded. They had no less than 12 players listed on the injury report as either probable, questionable, or out ahead of the contest. Herro himself was listed as probable, but he was obviously healthy enough to suit up. With so many players out of commission for Miami, you just knew that someone was going to step up. Tyler Herro was well aware of what was required of him and he absolutely delivered.

Herro will want to keep it going on Saturday in a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.