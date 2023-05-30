Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

Tyler Herro has not played for the Miami Heat since Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a broken right hand. With the Heat now in the NBA Finals and set to play the Denver Nuggets, there is optimism surrounding Herro’s potential return.

Undergoing surgery near the end of April, Herro has been making good progress in his rehab and reports have surfaced about the former Sixth Man of the Year returning in the middle of the NBA Finals. Talking with Ira Winderman from the South Florida Sun Sentinel recently, Herro gave some updates on where he is at and if he believes he will be ready for this championship series.

“There’s a little soreness in my hand, still,” Herro said via Winderman. “But it’s all just post-surgery scar tissue and stuff like that I’m trying to work through right now, and I would love to come back for the Finals and we’ll see how my hand feels.”

Despite losing one of their top sources of offensive production, the Heat were able to take down the 1-seeded Bucks, followed by the New York Knicks and most recently the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Getting Herro back in any capacity would go a long way in Miami possibly winning their final series of the year and claiming a championship, but there is still no timetable for his potential return.

“We’ll see what happens. I don’t know,” Herro stated. “My hand feels good. We’ll see what happens. I’m feeling good.”

Following their Game 7 victory over the Celtics on Monday night, reports surfaced suggesting that Herro could be ready to ready for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Miami. The Heat have not given any further updates on their guard’s status and he remains unlikely to play in one of the first two games in Denver.

As for if he would be thrown back into the starting lineup upon his possible return, Winderman suggests that Herro would come off the bench based on head coach Erik Spoelstra’s approach of when veteran guard Kyle Lowry missed six weeks and returned from knee soreness during the regular season.

The 2023 NBA Finals between the Heat and Nuggets will begin on Thursday, June 1 in Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.