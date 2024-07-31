Miami Heat legend and three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem took exception to popular NBA insider Shams Charania's recent snubbing of Bam Adebayo in his Defensive Player of the Year ballot. While guesting in Haslem's podcast, which he hosts with another ex-Heat Mike Miller, Charania revealed that he voted for Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert over Adebayo as DPOY for 2023-2024.

This recent accolade puts the Frenchman in an elite club together with NBA legends Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo with four Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Meanwhile, the only player with more than two DPOY honors is Dwight Howard, with three. He was also the only player to win it in three consecutive seasons (2009, 2010, 2011).

Udonis Haslem's praise for Bam's role on Heat

Shams voting for Gobert over Bam Adebayo as DPOY triggered a reaction during his guest appearance in Haslem's and Miller's podcast titled “The OGs Show.” After Shams' admission, Haslem praised Bam's incredible defensive versatility and ability to anchor a solid defense as an interior presence.

Citing Bam's ability to guard multiple positions, Haslem said, “Who the f**k you know that can start the game off on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. We started Bam on JB in one game, and JT in the playoffs.” Then, he challenged Shams to “name another 5 that does that.”

Further, Haslem mentions Bam's importance to the Miami Heat's gritty defensive identity as a “lunch-pail, hard-hat team, chop wood carry water.” According to him, the Heat's style of play has consistently put the team at the top of the Eastern Conference in the playoffs. “At the end of the day, it's either us or Boston,” Haslem said, referring to the latest NBA champions.

Besides defense, Haslem also sang Bam's praises on the offensive end. “Not only is our defense spearheaded by him,” he said, “but our offense as well.”

He added, “We always know how well we're playing by how many shots Duncan Robinson get up, how many shots Caleb Martin get up, how many shots our other guys can get up.” The Heat's offensive synergy, Haslem continued, “is all built off the movement of Bam Adebayo.”

His versatility in playing multiple positions both on offense and defense didn't escape Haslem's notice. “He's our trigger,” he said. “Sometimes he plays the point forward for us. There's so many things that Bam got to process offensively.”

Last season, Bam Adebayo was third in DPOY voting, next to Gobert and San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, who finished second.

However, Bam was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team for the first time in his career in 2024. He joins celebrated defenders Gobert, Wembanyama, Anthony Davis, and Herb Jones.

Adebayo and the Miami Heat squared off with the eventual champions Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2024 Playoffs.

During the five-game series, the 27-year-old star averaged 22.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He also shot 49.5 percent from the field in the losing effort while guarding the Celtics' best players, particularly Jayson Tatum.