After UFC megastar Conor McGregor bizarrely punched the Miami Heat mascot at Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Dana White bluntly called out the mascot's decision-making skills. “What's up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters,” White said. “What do you expect?”

Dana White comments on Conor McGregor injuring the Miami Heat mascot 😬 #UFC289 “I wouldn’t have professional fighters punching me in the face if I was a mascot. Doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world.” pic.twitter.com/iLoRBRiIkL — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 11, 2023

The whole halftime incident was strange to begin with, but it ended up with the mascot making a trip to the emergency room. It was later reported that he took pain medication during his stay there.

The UFC president had no sympathy for the man and said he wouldn't have pro fighters hitting him in the face if he were a mascot. “Doesn't seem like the brightest thing in the world.”

Obviously, McGregor shouldn't have hit the mascot hard enough to send him to the ER just for a skit. Still, maybe White isn't that far off the mark, especially considering McGregor has consistently proven to be a bit of a loose cannon.

The other incident White referred to happened several years ago, when world heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder punched a mascot on an ESPN show to demonstrate his power.

Unsurprisingly, that mascot took the blow pretty hard as well. Taking a punch from a man like Wilder is like getting hit by a truck. Fortunately, the mascot was not actually injured, contrary to the initial reporting.

Wilder publicly apologized afterwards, and McGregor should take responsibility as well. However, McGregor isn't exactly known for issuing the most genuine of apologies…

The Heat are back in Denver for Game 5 Monday as they try to put together the initial pieces of an improbable 3-1 comeback in their Finals series. McGregor is currently coaching on The Ultimate Fighter and is expected to fight Michael Chandler later this year.