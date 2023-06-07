Victor Oladipo is currently injured and unable to play in the NBA Finals. He suffered the injury during the Miami Heat's first round series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Although Oladipo is surely excited to see Miami performing so well, he recently shared a cryptic tweet about people using him for NBA Finals tickets.

If you want to see how they feel about you get hurt while your team in the finals. They going to come out of no where with the ticket requests, but hold time ain’t even checked on me since the last solar eclipse. #Comedy 🤔🧐 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) June 7, 2023

“If you want to see how they feel about you get hurt while your team in the finals. They going to come out of no where with the ticket requests, but hold time ain’t even checked on me since the last solar eclipse. #Comedy,” Oladipo wrote.

Oladipo is seemingly calling out people for being fake. He thinks they simply want NBA Finals tickets but aren't taking the time to check on him.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Oladipo's absence initially left the Heat with depth concerns. With Tyler Herro also injured, the Heat's 2023 NBA Playoffs future seemed bleak after Oladipo went down with his injury. However, Miami put mind over matter and proceeded to pull off three upsets during the playoffs. They are now looking to add a fourth in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

Oladipo has been ruled out for the remainder of the Finals, but Tyler Herro still has a chance to return.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals, with the series currently tied at one game apiece, is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 PM EST in Miami. The series has been exciting to watch so far and that likely won't change on Wednesday. The Heat will try to take a pivotal 2-1 lead in Game 3 over the Nuggets.