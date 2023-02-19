Kevin Love sounds ecstatic to join the Miami Heat. After agreeing to a contract buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Love briefly discussed his decision to head to South Beach in a Twitter exchange with former teammate Tristian Thompson.

Kevin Love’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, had told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski earlier on Sunday that his client planned to sign with the Heat after clearing waivers. When it was first reported that the Cavs were going to make Love a free agent, Miami was considered to be one of his most likely destinations.

Yes sir my brother!!! Thank you for letting me bounce all of this off of you. Heat Nation let’s go!!! https://t.co/VAnH9mRU9D — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 19, 2023

Love had been viewed as fit for a few potential suitors. With the Heat, Love has a chance to contribute to a team that might be able to contend in the Eastern Conference.

One season ago, the Heat came just shy of reaching the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. The Boston Celtics defeated Miami 100-96 in Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat are 32-27 at the All-Star break and the No. 7 seed in the conference.

Miami is only a half-game behind the New York Knicks for the No. 6 seed.

The Heat hope that Love can bring some shooting and offensive production, which the team desperately needs. Miami ranks third-to-last in the NBA, shooting 33.4% from 3-point range. Love is a career 37.4% shooter from behind the arc.

Love was removed from the Cavs’ rotation a few weeks ago. The veteran is averaging 8.5 points in 20.0 minutes per game.

Love finished second in last year’s Sixth Man of the Year voting. The one-time NBA champion averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the 2021-2022 season.

The Heat have the league’s No. 26 offensive rating.