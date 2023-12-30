Can the shorthanded Heat beat the Jazz on the road?

We're set for another full day of action around the NBA as we'll be bringing you our predictions and picks for all the games. Our next tilt takes us to the Northwest as we'll see a cross-conference meeting between the Miami Heat (19-12) and the Utah Jazz (13-19). Check out our NBA odds series for our Heat-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat are currently tied with Orlando for the lead in the Southeast Division and it's clear they're going to have to battle for the top spot all season. They've won seven of their last 10 games and they come into this contest having won their last four consecutively. After beating the 76ers and Warriors in back-to-back games, they're ready to visit Utah on the road.

The Utah Jazz are currently fourth in the Northwest and there's a sizable 11-game gap between them and the frontrunning Timberwolves. The Jazz have also seen recent success and they've gone 6-4 in their last 10 games heading into this one. After winning three-straight road games, the Jazz lost their last contest 112-105 to the New Orleans Pelicans as they try to bounce back at home tonight.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Jazz Odds

Miami Heat: -1.5 (-112)

Utah Jazz: +1.5 (-108)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Jazz

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Miami Heat are coming into this game with a laundry list on the injury report that includes key players Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Jaime Jacquez Jr, Josh Richardson, and Duncan Robinson all listed as ‘questionable' ahead of this one. They've been able to survive without their star Jimmy Butler in the past, but this team takes a major blow if the majority of the players listed above won't be able to suit up. Jaime Jacquez is just beginning to hit his stride and grow into his own as a player, they'll need him to stay healthy as much as possible after he's become their go-to guy off the bench.

For once, Bam Adebayo is standing as the Heat's healthiest starter and he'll have his hands full with the tall frontcourt of the Utah Jazz. Still, Adebayo has been a defensive presence all season and he's taken a major leap in his improvement in protecting the rim. Look for him to have another strong game as he exploits mismatches against younger, less-experienced defenders. Tyler Herro has also had to step his scoring up amidst the injuries, so expect him to once again lead the charge and get his shots up in the half-court offense.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz come into this game with a much healthier lineup and they'll be able to send their starting unit out onto the floor together. Perhaps injuries are the reason for the close spread as oddsmakers are giving Utah a serious chance to win the game at home. They'll have their frontcourt duo of Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler as the tallest players on the floor. Look for the Jazz to work the ball inside and draw fouls as they try to further compromise Miami's shorthanded lineup. If the Jazz can keep the Heat on defense and pressure them with 50/50 contests, they should be able to stifle them on offense.

The Utah Jazz are one of the better covering teams at home this year with a record of 10-3 ATS. While they should be the heavier underdogs here on paper, the injuries to Miami's side could prove to be crucial and it opens a golden opportunity for the Jazz to hop back on track with a win. Expect them to play fast in transition as they try to put the Heat into a hold early. If they can jump out to a lead at home, they should have enough support to finish the job and grab the win.

Final Heat-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The odds here would look much differently if Miami's team was healthy coming in, but the injuries should prove to leave a massive hole in their offensive production. If the Jazz can play fundamental ball and find their shooting rhythm early, they should be able to lead this game for the majority of the time. With Kessler and Markkanen manning the middle, the Jazz should have the advantage scoring in the paint all night. For our prediction, let's roll with the Utah Jazz to grab this win at home.

Final Heat-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz +1.5 (-108)