The Miami Heat travel across the country to Northern California as they take on the Golden State Warriors. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Heat-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Heat are on a three-game win streak, and they have beaten a few good teams during it. They are 18-12 on the season, Tyler Herro is the team leader in scoring as he averages 24.0 points per game. In his four games back, Herro is scoring 26.3 points per game to go along with 6.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.o points and 9.9 rebounds. Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.5 points, and he leads the team with 4.6 assists per game. Miami has a pretty full injury report heading into this game. Butler and Duncan Robinson are questionable while Caleb Martin and Josh Richardson are doubtful.

The Warriors are very disappointing this season. They are 15-15, and they just had a wins streak end on Christmas Day against the Denver Nuggets. However, they have won six of their last 10. In a very tough Western Conference, the Warriors need to start winning more games. Steph Curry is averaging 27.9 points per game to lead the team. He is also shooting 41.4 percent from three. Klay Thompson has picked it up a little bit, and he is now averaging 17.3 points per game, and is shooting 38.3 percent from three.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Warriors Odds

Miami Heat: +3.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami does a good job on the defensive end of the court. They allow the eighth-fewest points per game. This is because of their ability to slow down the pace of play. Teams average the third-fewest shots attempted per game. Golden State is at the top of the league in shots attempted per game, so the Heat need to make sure they dictate the pace of play. If Miami can slow down the game, and force the Warriors to play Heat-style basketball, they will cover the spread.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Golden State has been playing very well. The Heat allow teams to shoot over 37 percent from three, and the Warriors are a top three-point shooting team in the NBA. This is where Golden State will win this game. In the last five games, the Warriors are scoring 123.8 points per game on 36.4 percent from three. They were able to have one game in which they made 20 threes. The Warriors live and die by the perimeter, and if they knock down their shots in this one, they will win the game.

The Heat have a loaded injury report. Herro and Adebayo are healthy, but Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, and Josh Richardson all made the report. Martin and Richardson will be out most likely, and if Butler and Robinson join them, this will be Golden State's game to lose. Golden State is healthy, and they should be able to cover the spread.

Final Heat-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are slight favorites and that makes me love them in this game. I am going to take Golden State to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Heat-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -3.5 (-110), Under 228.5 (-110)