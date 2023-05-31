Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

The Miami Heat would not be in a position to win a championship without Jimmy Butler and even though he has been battling ankle soreness, he’s still been able to lead his team to victory. Now in the NBA Finals and getting ready to take on the Denver Nuggets, just four games separate the Heat from their ultimate goal of winning a title.

On Wednesday at media day for the NBA Finals, Butler was asked about how his ankle was feeling and if he believes he is close to 100 percent healthy.

“No, I’m not going to lie. I’m going to say nobody cares. You don’t either,” Butler said about his ankle, via Anthony Chiang. “I’m still expected to do my job at a high level if I take the floor, which I will. We’re going to be okay. We’re going to get the job done, bum ankle or not, and I’m not taking a follow-up, so don’t do that.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Butler has been battling an ankle injury almost the entire playoffs, as he sprained his right ankle in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks. he was forced to miss Game 2 of that series, but has played in every game since. In their most recent series against the Boston Celtics, Butler was seen grimacing multiple times throughout the series and he did appear to tweak his ankle again in Game 7.

Throughout his entire career, Jimmy Butler has battled through injuries, but he is not going to let any soreness hold him back. Now on the biggest stage there is in the NBA, Butler is ready to play at the highest level possible in order to bring a title back to Miami.

Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Heat and Nuggets will begin on Thursday, June 1 in Denver.