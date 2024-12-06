Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has taken his passion for coffee to the next level by launching the first physical location of his BigFace Coffee brand, SI reports. The storefront, which opened its doors on December 6 in Miami’s Design District, marks a significant step for Butler’s coffee journey, which began in the NBA bubble of 2020. Back then, Butler brewed $20 cups for players craving caffeine during the lockdown, setting the stage for what would eventually become a thriving business.

BigFace started as an online store in 2021, offering premium coffee to enthusiasts, and later evolved with pop-up trucks at events like the Miami Grand Prix. Now, with a sleek, futuristic shop boasting an industrial-style coffee bar, outdoor courtyard, and stadium seating, Butler’s vision has found a permanent home. Patrons can enjoy drinks ranging from $4 espressos to $10 pour-overs while soaking in an ambiance designed to encourage relaxation, socialization, and fun.

Reflecting on this milestone, Butler shared his gratitude: “I started this to connect with people and bring them together,” he said. “Seeing this dream come to life with the people who’ve supported me is surreal.” True to his words, the opening event brought together a star-studded crowd, including DJ Khaled, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, and teammate Kevin Love. Khaled praised the addition to Miami, saying, “I love it so much. I’m happy that it’s in Miami.”

A New Blend of Hustle and Flavor

BigFace Coffee’s growth mirrors Butler’s entrepreneurial spirit, transforming a playful hustle into a full-fledged business. His approach remains as down-to-earth as ever. “In the bubble, I just wanted to hustle the guys out of their cash,” Butler joked about his $20-a-cup venture. Today, while prices are more grounded, the ethos of offering premium coffee and creating memorable experiences remains.

The BigFace shop embodies more than just coffee—it’s about fostering community and providing a space to unwind. Butler described the store as “a new frontier in coffee,” where customers can enjoy games, good vibes, and great coffee. The Heat forward emphasized the importance of blending the uncommon with the everyday. “That’s the aesthetic I wanted to give off. Come, do your thing, and have fun while you’re here,” Butler explained.

Open seven days a week, the shop already promises to be a popular destination for locals and tourists alike. And as Jimmy Butler balances his coffee venture with the Heat’s pursuit of another NBA Finals appearance, BigFace Coffee is poised to brew success both on and off the court.