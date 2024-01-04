After a cold start to the game, Robinson scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.

As the Miami Heat got a crucial win over the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night, the X-factor was no one other than dynamic three-point shooter Duncan Robinson. While he has shown quality improvement in other areas besides shooting the deep ball, his bread and butter stifled the Lakers in the fourth quarter.

Robinson was cold to start the game as he missed his first six shots, but caught fire in the last period. He scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as he made three of his six shots from deep. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra poked fun at Robinson's sluggish opening to the media after the game.

“We were joking with him in the locker room that somebody forgot to tell him that the game started at 7 p.m. and he showed up at halftime,” Spoelstra said with a smile according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

Robinson's sharpshooting tendencies in the final quarter was a catalyst to the Heat as overall, the team scored a game-high 38 points to put away the Lakers as they were trying to claw back into the contest. On the season, Robinson is averaging a career-high 14.6 points while he is shooting 43.4 percent from three-point range. It was an all-around game for Miami as Spoelstra played eight people the whole game and each scored in double-digits.

The win snaps the two-game losing streak as Miami now prepares for a matchup against the Phoenix Suns which concludes their five-game road trip. Miami is 20-14 on the season which puts them at fourth in the Eastern Conference.