This college football season is shaping up to be an interesting one when it comes to the Heisman trophy. Coming into the season, there wasn't really a clear favorite, but after a few weeks, players are starting to separate themselves have the pack. However, the race is still completely up in the air as there is a ton of season left. In terms of betting favorites, there is a new favorite this week as Miami football quarterback Cam Ward has surpassed Texas QB Quinn Ewers.

Cam Ward is the current Heisman favorite, and Quinn Ewers dropped off quite a bit after getting injured last week. Ward currently has +450 odds to win college football's most prestigious award, and Ewers is at +2200. Here are the players with the 10 best odds:

Cam Ward (Miami QB, +450)

Jalen Milroe (Alabama QB, +600)

Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss QB, +600)

Dillon Gabriel (Oregon QB, +900)

Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee QB, +900)

Carson Beck (Georgia QB, +1400)

Miller Moss (USC QB, +1800)

Will Howard (Ohio State QB, +2000)

Ashton Jeanty (Boise State RB, +2000)

Quinn Ewers (Texas QB, +2200)

Ward transferred to the Miami football team this offseason, and he has gotten off to a great start this year. He turned a lot of heads in week one when the Hurricanes blew out rival Florida on the road, and he has been just as impressive ever since.

The Hurricanes are now 3-0 after easy wins against Florida A&M and Ball State following their big rivalry win in week one over the Gators. Through three games, Ward is 65/89 for 1035 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception. He has been incredibly impressive so far.

Quinn Ewers falls after injury

If Quinn Ewers didn't get injured last week, he would probably still be the betting favorite, but his odds took quite a hit after a strained abdomen injury. Ewers left the game, but the Texas football team is fortunate enough to have Arch Manning as their backup. Manning came in and played incredibly well, and he will be the guy while Ewers is out.

If Ewers can get back on the field in the next couple weeks, he definitely still has a chance to win the Heisman. The Longhorns still have a lot of bigs game left including matchups with Georgia and rival Oklahoma, so there will be a lot of opportunity for Ewers to show that he is the best player in college football.

Right now, the man to beat for the award is Miami football QB Cam Ward. Ward has been impressive so far, and he should be able to dominate with the schedule that the Hurricanes have. There is a reason why Ward is the favorite.