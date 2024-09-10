The 2024 college football season is humming along, as we've now closed the book on Week 2 and are moving on. Week 2 featured some top-notch performances from some of the sport's best players, which in turn gives them nods as Heisman Trophy candidates.

Some players from Week 1 have remained on the list after displaying a level of consistent play in Week 2. However, there are new names making our list for the first time, and others, like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who didn't return after the Buffaloes' lopsided loss to Nebraska.

Here's our rundown, starting with someone that the country should start becoming familiar with: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB: Boise State

Even though Boise State lost to Oregon, the Broncos gave the Ducks everything they had, and Ashton Jeanty was a big reason they were in the game. After coming off a six-touchdown performance in Week 1, Jeanty followed up with 192 yards and three touchdowns against what was projected to be a tough Ducks defense on Saturday. Jeanty is far and away the best running back in the country. Playing for Boise State doesn't put him in the spotlight like some of the others on this list, but he’s making his case week by week. He currently leads the FBS in rushing yards (459), rushing touchdowns (9) and forced missed tackles (22), according to Dane Brugler.

2. Cam Ward, QB: Miami

Cam Ward built off his overly impressive performance against Florida in The Swamp by demolishing Florida A&M on Saturday. Yes, it was against an FCS opponent, but it was also a team ranked in the FCS and coming off a national championship. It would have been disappointing if Miami and Ward hadn't handily beaten the Rattlers. Still, Ward made some impressive plays, with some wild throws that helped the Hurricanes secure the win. He finished 20-of-26 for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

3. Kyle McCord, QB: Syracuse

Don't look now, but Syracuse is 2-0, and that's in large part due to Kyle McCord, who transferred from Ohio State this past offseason. After their win over Georgia Tech, McCord is now leading the ACC in passing yards (735) and is tied for first in the country in passing touchdowns (8). It's still early, but McCord has thus far made Syracuse one of the top three teams in the ACC. After more or less getting the shaft at Ohio State, McCord is out to prove something this year, making him a compelling Heisman Trophy candidate.

4. Quinn Ewers, QB: Texas

The Texas Longhorns may have had the most impressive showing of Week 2. They came into The Big House in Ann Arbor and, for the most part, shut down the reigning national champions. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers was a big reason why. Ewers looked poised and in control all day. His numbers weren’t necessarily gaudy—24-for-36, 246 yards, three touchdowns—but he continued to put the Longhorns in good positions offensively. Ewers was a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate, and has now moved up as the betting favorite, but he's just now making our list after leading Texas to victories in two of the toughest environments in college football over the last two seasons—Michigan and Alabama.

5. Jaxson Dart, QB: Ole Miss

It was yet another glorified scrimmage for Ole Miss and Jaxson Dart, but still, the Rebels' signal-caller is putting up massive numbers. He leads the SEC in passing yards (795) and completion percentage (87.0) currently. On Saturday against Middle Tennessee State, he added 377 yards and a touchdown while missing on just two of his pass attempts, going 25-of-27.

6. Carson Beck, QB: Georgia

Carson Beck makes our list this week after two impressive performances in the first two weeks of the college football season. Beck started by helping Georgia pummel Clemson, where he threw for over 250 yards and two touchdowns. In what was more like a walk-through against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, he threw for another 242 yards, this time with five touchdown passes.

7. Miller Moss, QB: USC

Miller Moss made his name known after helping USC defeat LSU in the season opener in Week 1. He didn't have to do too much to help the Trojans beat Utah State in their 48-0 throttling this weekend. Still, Moss went 21-of-30 for 229 yards and a touchdown. As long as he keeps USC winning, he'll likely stay in the Heisman Trophy mix.

8. Travis Hunter, WR/CB: Colorado

While his teammate and quarterback Shedeur Sanders may have dropped out of our Heisman Trophy power rankings, Travis Hunter did not. The Buffs had a poor showing against rival Nebraska, putting into question Deion Sanders' tenure as head coach for the program. But Hunter still proved he's one of the best players in the country. He led the Buffs in receiving with 10 catches for 110 yards, though he didn’t score. He also had three tackles with one for a loss defensively.