Week 1 of college football is officially in the books, and even after just one week, the Heisman Trophy talk has already begun. That's expected, given some downright memorable performances from a number of high-profile, well-known, and even some once relatively unknown players across the country.

Here’s an early list of players who have already impressed and should be watched closely for the rest of the 2024 season as Heisman Trophy hopefuls. We start of Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders, QB: Colorado

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is usually the talk of Buffaloes football, but two of his players stole the spotlight to kick off Week 1 last Thursday. Shedeur Sanders, the son of Coach Prime, once again proved he is worthy of all the hype and NIL deals he keeps receiving. The Buffaloes quarterback led a lethal passing attack against North Dakota State, throwing for 445 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB: Colorado

Some argue that without Travis Hunter, Colorado wouldn’t be as good as they are. The two-way player simply took over the game against North Dakota State last Thursday night. He had seven catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns on offense, with his last score being the go-ahead winner that gave the Buffaloes a 24-20 lead. On defense, he played 43 snaps, recording three total tackles.

Cam Ward, QB: Miami

One of the most hyped transfers coming out of the portal this offseason was Cam Ward from Washington State. He flirted with the NFL but ultimately chose Miami to play his final season. So far, he's looking like the best transfer pickup for any team. His calm, cool, and collected demeanor in Miami's Week 1 matchup against Florida was filled with Heisman-worthy moments. Ward was 26-for-35 for 385 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 33 yards.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR: Arizona

Even with the Arizona Wildcats' 10-win season last year, many may still not have heard of Tetairoa McMillan. Well, they should start to get to know him, as he could very well be the best receiver in all of college football. McMillan had an absolute monster night against New Mexico this past weekend to help the No. 21 Wildcats secure a 61-39 victory. He caught 10 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He’s likely just getting started.

Miller Moss, QB: USC

The USC Trojans walked into Las Vegas to face the LSU Tigers with a lot to prove, but perhaps no one had more to prove than Trojans quarterback Miller Moss, who had to replace a Heisman Trophy-winning No. 1 overall pick in Caleb Williams. Moss definitely had a strong start. He went 27-for-36 for 378 yards and one touchdown, and he capped off his evening with an eight-play, 75-yard game-winning drive, going 5-for-6.

Jaxson Dart, QB: Ole Miss

Yes, it was against Furman, but Ole Miss and Jaxson Dart started their season off in a big way this weekend with a 76-0 victory. Dart missed just five passes all day, going 22-for-27, throwing for 418 yards and five touchdowns, plus adding another 27 yards rushing and another score. This could be just the beginning of Dart’s video game-like numbers with more manageable competition ahead.

Ashton Jeanty, RB: Boise State

Another relatively unknown player making waves is junior running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. Not a single player scored as many touchdowns as Jeanty did in Week 1. He rushed for 267 yards on 20 carries for six—yes, six—touchdowns. That was good enough to average a stunning 13.4 yards per carry. It should be noted that Jeanty and the Broncos faced Georgia Southern. Looking ahead, the competition is about to get much tougher, and fast. They’ll meet No. 3 Oregon at Autzen Stadium this coming weekend.