A Helldivers 2 Failed to join error has been preventing players from defending democracy. Arrowhead Game Studios' latest release is fun to play, but like many other online games, there seems to be a few initial issues. While the cause could be a number of reasons, (heavy traffic in the servers, a technical issue), it seems others have found possible solutions to the issue. Therefore, we listed all known way to fix the Helldivers 2 Failed To Join Error.

How To Fix Helldivers 2 Failed To Join Error

To fix the Helldivers Failed to Join Error, try the following solutions, though they aren't 100% confirmed to work:

Close & Re-open the Application

Disable Crossplay

Firstly, closing and re-open the application. This is the easiest possible fix that doesn't require you to change any settings. While not the most effective, it did help some people finally find a game to join. However, if that doesn't work, try disabling Crossplay.

Disabling crossplay might make it easier to filter out who you can play with. So while you might sacrifice the ability to play with PC or PS5 players, it certainly won't matter now, as the game population is still large. However, if this does not work, we may need to wait for an actual fix from the developer.

Since the game just released today, the error could be caused by multiple factors. Firstly, the server population will likely reach its lifetime peak during the launch period since it just released. Secondly, it could be an issue that the developer plans to fix. Either way, we find it likely Arrowhead Game Studios will address the issue at some point in a future patch.

Overall, that includes the currently known fixes for the Helldivers 2 Failed to Join error. We hope this guide helps you get back out on the battlefield and defending democracy. If these solutions sill do not work, you can always try the game solo. However, get prepared for a real challenge, as the game shows no mercy with its number of enemies.

