Helldivers 2 offers players the choice of wearing Heavy, Normal, or Light Armor types. Overall, the differences between the different armor types is their armor ratings, your player's speed, and your character's Stamina Regen. Furthermore, each body armor in the game comes with special bonuses to improve your player. However, we just want to focus on which armor type is the best and why you should use it.

Helldivers 2 Armor Types Explained

Helldivers 2 allows players to wear three different types of armor:

Light Armor

Normall Armor

Heavy Armor

The main armor stats in Helldivers 2 includes the:

Armor Rating

Speed

Stamina Regen

Typically, light armor allows for faster player movement and better Stamina Regen. However, Heavy Armor allows for a better armor rating, which means you can “technically” take more damage (more on this later). Lastly, Normal Armor type is in between, and not giving a particular boost to certain stats.

Furthermore, each Armor comes with a passive ability that improves one or more aspects of your character. However, some of these passive bonuses can be seen on multiple types of armor, meaning that not every passive ability is exclusive.

So, now that we know the armor types, which should you use?

What's The Best Armor Type In Helldivers 2?

Overall, we recommend wearing Light or Normal Body armor in Helldivers 2. Speed and Stamina Regen are much more important than an armor rating. That's because, in Helldivers 2, an armor rating won't substantial differences that keep you alive.

You can die from almost anything on the battlefield. From a Charger's attack, to a teammate's grenade, almost anything can kill you unexpectedly, and in an instant. Therefore, a high armor rating won't always keep you protected.

Light armor, on the other hand, at least makes you faster while allowing you to restore your sprint quickly. Considering how much you get swarmed in this game, a good speed and stamina rating goes a long way from evading the enemy. Sure, you might be “weaker”, but hopefully the quicker movement helps you dodge enemy attacks.

Of course, Normal Armor works well, too. You might not be as fast, and your armor rating might not be as high, but you're in that solid middle ground. Therefore, we definitely recommend it if you're stuck between Normal and Heavy.

Furthermore, we wanted to share a video from YouTuber Wulfrayne which perfectly showcases that the armor rating system isn't really effective right now. While we expect the developers to adjust this down the line, we still recommend wearing light and normal armor. Taking damage is inevitable in this game, so you may as well make yourself faster to complete your objectives quickly.

The only upside to wearing Heavy Armor would be any passive abilities that really benefit your player. However, just be prepared if swarms of Terminids come crawling at your feet. Bring a powerful Support Weapon, like a Stalwart or Railgun, to blast your foes from a distance. Furthermore, stratagems like Sentries should help keep enemies off your tail briefly.

That includes everything you need to know about Helldivers 2's Armor Types, how they work, and what you should wear. Hopefully this guide helps you understand the differences and assists you in making a choice of what to don before your next drop.

