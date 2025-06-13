Rainbow Road returns to Mario Kart World, but how exactly do players unlock this course? Upon booting up Mario Kart World for the first time, you won't see Rainbow Road in any of the Grand Prix Cups. Therefore, we created a guide to help players figure out how to unlock this course, along with a few others. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Unlock Rainbow Road in Mario Kart World?

To unlock Rainbow Road in Mario Kart World, you must complete all seven Cups in Grand Prix before unlocking the Special Cup, which will give you access to Rainbow Road. These Grand Prix Cups include the:

Mushroom Cup

Flower Cup

Star Cup

Shell Cup

Banana Cup

Leaf Cup

Lightning Cup

Upon completing these (on any difficulty), you gain access to the Special Cup. This grants you access to a new Grand Prix with four more courses. These courses include:

Acorn Heights

Mario Circuit

Peach Stadium (2nd variation)

Rainbow Road

Article Continues Below

The game will notify you too once you've unlocked the Special Cup. You'll see a brief cutscene too for your efforts.

Rainbow Road serves as the last map of the Special Cup, meaning you'll need to a wait a bit longer before you can drive on it. But it's worth the wait, as it's easily the best-looking map in the game. Of course, it can be challenging to drive on if you play on Mirror Mode or perhaps online.

But the cool thing about unlocking the Special Cup is the fact that you get access to even more courses. Acorn Heights, Mario Circuit, and Peach Stadium all make for nice tracks to burn some rubber on. Overall, the game boasts 30 total tracks, but Peach Stadium and Crown City have two different versions for you to drive on. So technically, Mario Kart World has 32 tracks at launch.

Overall, that's everything you need to know to get the Special Cup and unlock Rainbow Road in Mario Kart World. We hope this guide helped you understand how to unlock this exciting course. We hope you enjoy driving around in one of the game's most challenging tracks!

In other news, check out our other Mario Kart World Guides. Whether you need to unlock all characters, or modes like Mirror Mode we've got you covered!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.