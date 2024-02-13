We created a guide on how to find Chargers in Helldivers 2, and how you can eliminate them.

Helldivers 2's Strain Culling Order requires players to find and kill 3 Chargers during missions. However, finding a Charger and learning how to beat it may be difficult for new players. Therefore, we created a guide on how to find Chargers in Helldivers 2, and how you can eliminate them. However, do note that the quest progression might not track for some players due to some sort of bug or glitch.

Where Do You Find Chargers In Helldivers 2?

Players must unlock Medium Difficulty missions to find Chargers in Helldivers 2. Therefore, you need to beat a mission on both Trivial and Easy to encounter these horrendous bugs. In fact, the harder the difficulty, the more special variety of enemies you'll find. Chargers aren't necessarily difficult to find, but we recommend scouring the map and completing side objectives en route to your main one.

Chargers should appear in almost every phase, from side objectives, main missions, and even extractions. We recommend playing on Challenging Difficulty, which offers both Chargers and Rare Samples so you get two birds with one stone. And that's everything you need to know about finding them.

Defeating a Charger, however, is another thing entirely.

Best Ways To Kill Chargers In Helldivers 2:

Here's a list of tips and tricks to defeat Chargers in Helldivers 2:

Reach Higher Ground (via Clamber or Jump Pack)

Use Explosive Weapons (i.e. Grenade Launcher, Autocannon, Anti-Tank Expendable)

Shoot at the Weak Glowing Point on its back side

Do NOT Dive away when it gets close. Instead, try running to the side the second it almost makes contact with you.

Coordinate with your teammates. While one player distracts the Charger, at least one or two more should be shooting its backside

Use Attack Stratagems with explosive capabilities.

A personal strategy I like to use is finding a singular rock that you can climb on and run around. From there, you'll be able to clamber on to it, run around it, and overall keep the Charger at bay. However, be careful for what you use as cover, as Chargers can break down buildings and small covers.

If you're surrounded by Terminids, we recommend using stratagems to get you out of a pinch. Any Attack stratagem should work nicely, like Sentries or Airstrikes. Personally, I recommend the Gatling Sentry, which should clear all the smaller Terminid foes out of the way. If you're dealing with one or two Chargers, try using the Autocannon Sentry, which deals a lot of damage and is armor piercing.

The Charger's weak point, like other special Terminids, is a glowing spot on their body, exposed to all your firepower. However, this spot is only located on the back side, meaning you can't just spray and pray.

What Are Chargers in Helldivers 2?

Chargers are armored Terminids who can't simply be killed with bullets. These angry critters rush at you in full speed, catching up to most Helldivers in an instant. While they might not kill you on the first hit, they'll likely injure you and send you flying to a possible death by impact. Overall, Chargers can be incredibly difficult to face when surrounded by other Terminids.

That wraps up everything you need to know about Helldivers 2 Strain Culling Order. We hope this guide helped you find these armored beasts and defeat them with ease. As always, try to link up with fellow Helldivers online to spread liberty throughout the galaxy.

