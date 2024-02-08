Helldivers 2 does everything right from a gameplay perspective to keep things alive.

Helldivers 2 is currently enjoying a hot start on Steam, currently surpassing Palworld, MW3, and even Counter-Strike on the Steam Top Seller Chart. The sequel of the original 2015 title, which received critical acclaim, brings back the love of the original with new gameplay mechanics. Despite receiving mixed reviews for an error hampering some players' experiences, the game is doing extremely well in terms of sales.

Helldivers 2 Surpasses Palworld, MW3 As Steam's Best Selling Game

As of February 8th, Helldivers 2 currently surpassed Palworld and MW3 as Steam's Top selling games. Helldivers 2 even stands first place, even above the free Counter-Strike 2 from Valve. Overall, it's a good sign for developer Arrowhead Game Studios, and shows there's still tons of interest in Helldivers.

Overall, we currently love the game right now. Despite a few technical hiccups, the gameplay of Helldivers 2 feels more smooth than the original now that it uses an over the shoulder third-person perspective. The gunplay feels great, the visuals look appealing, and the co-op feels awesome. Something about playing co-op shooters always leads to finding great friends online, or playing with friends you know.

Is Helldivers 2 More Popular than Palworld and MW3?

The answer is no. While Helldivers 2 is currently atop the best selling chart right now, it's nowhere near the most played game on Steam. Since the game released today, it makes perfect sense that the game would be atop the Steam Charts. Additionally, with no other new major releases, Helldivers 2 released at a great time for players to hop in.

Palworld, while currently outsold by Helldivers 2, is nearing 20,000,000 total players between Steam and Xbox. So while it seems like a down, in reality Palworld is still doing extremely well. As of writing, over half a million players are currently logged into Steam and playing it. Counter-Strike 2 is, as of now, nearing 1,000,000 players on a Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile Helldivers 2 is currently averaging between 55,000-65,000 active players right now, which is really good. However, we won't pretend it's anywhere near the likes of Palworld or Counter-Strike 2. We certainly hope to see more players try out Helldivers 2. As a co-op game where everyone's actions affects the war effort, the more the merrier when it comes to Helldivers. While it'll be an uphill battle to keep players coming back after the initial launch phase, Helldivers 2 does everything right from a gameplay perspective to keep things alive.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.