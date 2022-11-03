Hendon Hooker jumps CJ Stroud as FanDuel's new Heisman favorite

There is a new top dawg in the NCAA Heisman rankings as Hendon Hooker is now FanDuel’s favorite to take home the trophy.

The Tennessee quarterback bursted onto the scene last season when he passed for 2,945 yards and threw 31 touchdowns for the Volunteers. In 2022, Hooker is now at 2,338 yards and 21 touchdowns in eight starts. He’s only thrown one interception on the season and has a 191.6 quarterback rating. There is no doubt that Hooker deserves to be in this discussion and as of now, there is really only one threat.

CJ Stroud has been the favorite all season long. The Ohio State QB is going to be a top-5 pick in this next NFL draft and has also led the Buckeyes to an (8-0) record as Week 10 is underway.

Hooker is currently +100 to win the Heisman Trophy, according to FanDuel in the latest college football odds. Stroud is +200 to win and Caleb Williams out of USC is third at +1400 to win the award.

Expect Hooker and Stroud to battle it out for the rest of the season. They might even meet in the College Football Playoff if everything goes as planned. For now, they both are just trying to win the next game on the schedule and Hooker has the most anticipated matchup of the season waiting for him Saturday night.

Tennessee meets Georgia in Athens where these two rivals will face each other once again. Georgia is the favorite by 8.5 points despite the Volunteers ranking higher in the AP standings. In the first College Football Playoff poll of the year, Georgia comes in as the 1-seed and Tennessee as the 2-seed.

Hooker will need to continue to put up another great performance to beat a very tough defense. If Hooker is successful and the ‘Vols go to Athens and beat the Bulldogs, then Hooker might be a lock to win the Heisman this season.

