Seth Rollins is one of the most decorated wrestlers in WWE today. From wrestling federations all over the world to the WWE, Rollins has achieved it all. In the WWE alone, he is a two-time champion, two-time Universal Champion, two-time United States Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and six-time Tag Team Champion.

Given that Rollins is one of the hottest stars today, there’s no question that he’s also one of the highest-paid WWE wrestlers. Based on reports, Rollins earns an annual salary of $3 million. And with a net worth of $9 million, it’s interesting to see how the visionary spends his money. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at how Seth Rollins spends his $9 million net worth.

Gaming

As good as he is in the squared circle, Seth Rollins claims that he is also good with the Nintendo Switch. According to Seth Rollins himself, the Switch is easier to maneuver and more convenient to carry around. Because of this, he prefers the Switch over other gaming consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One. With Switches costing at least $300, that’s very affordable for Rollins’ salary.

Furthermore, Rollins has also expressed his love for the Call of Duty series. He also plays other games such as Track & Field II and WWE 2K22, as shown in his appearances in Xavier Woods’ YouTube channel UpUpDownDown.

Love for Animals

While he can be brutal to anyone that steps in his way, Rollins has a soft spot for our furry friends. He owns a Yorkshire and a cat with the names of Kevin and Darrell, respectively. Furthermore, he also used to own another dog called Poopoo.

I got a kitten a few months ago. Say hello to Darrell. And his blackcraftfurniture throne. https://t.co/joy0EKw06l — Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (@WWERollins) June 6, 2016

Aside from spending money to pay for the needs of his pets, Rollins further extended his love for animals by making a donation to King’s Harvest Animal Animal Shelter. The donation amounted to $1,000.

Cheat Day Meals

Rollins is a disciplined athlete on and off the ring. Because of this, he’s usually in the gym and eating food that’s in his diet plan to stay in shape. However, Rollins does get to sneak in some meals whenever he’s not wrestling.

Based on reports, Rollins admits that during his off-work days, he orders a huge taco pizza with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream. Furthermore, Rollins is also a fan of Andiamo Steakhouse, which is a restaurant in Las Vegas. Here, he usually orders a Bone-In Rib Eye, which costs $44.00.

Suit Collection

Despite the fact that WWE doesn’t shoulder the cost of their wrestlers’ costumes, it hasn’t stopped Rollins from parading different kinds of suits that help sell his character. For quite some time, Rollins has flaunted suits from different brands such as Macy’s and Boohoo. Furthermore, the two-time Universal Champion has also worn suits custom-made by Claudio Lugli.

In one instance, Rollins rolled with a skinny flame double-breasted suit jacket to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Based on reports, the suit and matching pants sold for $140. However, the price of the entire outfit eventually went as low as $84.

It gets pretty pricey though after Rollins confessed that most of the suits he wore just goes to the WWE Archives department. According to sources, about 70% of them go to the WWE Archives especially when they get shredded. However, Rollins does keep some of them in his closet.

Mansion

Although Seth Rollins always portrays a loud personality whenever he’s on WWE TV, The Architect lives in simplicity when it comes to his home. Rollins resides in a simple mansion with his wife and fellow wrestler, Becky Lynch. The couple’s mansion is located in Davenport, Iowa.

Based on reports, the mansion is valued at around $1 million. With Rollins and his wife often traveling around the country for WWE shows, it makes sense for them not to overspend on a lavish mansion.

Car Collection

Rollins is a world champion in WWE and there’s no doubt that the Visionary has the right to drive like one. While Rollins’ championship collection is filled with belts, his car collection is just as nice. In fact, Rollins’ car collection is worth approximately $673,500 and is composed of six solid vehicles. The headliner of Rollins’ collection is a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. The supercar alone costs $460,200. The second most expensive car in his collection is a Ford Mustang GT. With a sports car like this, the Ford Mustang GT should cost Rollins around $31,500. Rollins’s other cars include a Chevrolet Suburban, Chrysler 300C, Ford Kuga, and a Jeep Wrangler.