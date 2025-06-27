Alabama football needed any type of jolt to ignite its 2026 recruiting class. Kalen DeBoer also needed to seal one more five-star to temper the criticism. Mission accomplished — as ‘Bama beat Texas and Georgia for this talent.

Five-star running back Ezavier “E.J.” Crowell is Tuscaloosa bound. Crowell announced his decision to verbally commit to the Tide Thursday. Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed Alabama's Southeastern Conference rivals were in the final running. Even Alabama's fiercest rival Auburn missed out on landing Crowell.

But his commitment becomes massive for DeBoer and company. DeBoer had Robert Gillespie leading the charge to land Crowell. The RB rises as the first five-star offensive player pledged to Alabama's 2026 recruiting class. Five-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds chose Alabama in March.

DeBoer and his staff faced harsh criticism for producing questionable recruiting results compared to his predecessor Nick Saban. The multiple national title winner Saban made it a habit to nab a hefty amount of five and four-star talent. DeBoer and the coaching staff finally reeled in their newest big fish for the offense via the '26 class.

Alabama pulls off massive in-state win with 5-star addition

© Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More NCAA Football News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Beaux Collins (5) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans (88) celebrate a two-point conversion against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Notre Dame continues epic June by landing top 3 TELorenzo J Reyna ·
; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Georgia football lands 4-star WR over 3 SEC rivalsJaren Kawada ·
Peyton Falzone visits OSU the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes' 38-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in an NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Auburn football flips 4-star Penn State QB commitJaren Kawada ·
Gator fans cheer as the flags are brought onto the field during the first half of the University of Florida Orange & Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Florida football picks up big recruiting win over rival GeorgiaScotty White ·
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass during the game against the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Cade Klubnik name drops Arch Manning among 4 loyal QBs changing the gameScotty White ·
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. Ohio State won 28-14.
Ohio State lands stud OT over Texas, Texas A&MLorenzo J Reyna ·

Crowell is more than a five-star find. He's a significant local get for the Tide.

Crowell stars for nearby Jackson High. He also became the state's No. 3 ranked prospect but the nation's No. 2 overall RB by 247Sports composite.

Cooper Petegna of 247Sports raved about the big 6-foot, 215-pounder's game. He delivered this prospect evaluation. 

“Estimated north of 200-pounds, the Yellowhammer native exhibits the ability to play in both a zone or power scheme at the next level,” Petegna began. “He possesses the short area speed and acceleration to consistently get to the edge on Friday nights.”

Petegna added that Crowell is a “shifty mover with good short area quickness and change of direction ability.” Crowell can make defenders miss and brings the contact balance that makes him hard to tussle down.

DeBoer and ‘Bama have endured notable losses on the trail. Minnesota beat out Alabama for four-star athlete Roman Voss on June 23. Even four-star Justice Fitzpatrick spurned Alabama, best known as the younger brother of Tide legend and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah.

But the Tide is turning. Javari Barnett flipped from Illinois to Alabama on June 23. Alabama also landed ex-Rutgers commit Rihyael Kelley on the same day. Crowell adds new intrigue for ‘Bama's future.