Alabama football needed any type of jolt to ignite its 2026 recruiting class. Kalen DeBoer also needed to seal one more five-star to temper the criticism. Mission accomplished — as ‘Bama beat Texas and Georgia for this talent.

Five-star running back Ezavier “E.J.” Crowell is Tuscaloosa bound. Crowell announced his decision to verbally commit to the Tide Thursday. Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed Alabama's Southeastern Conference rivals were in the final running. Even Alabama's fiercest rival Auburn missed out on landing Crowell.

But his commitment becomes massive for DeBoer and company. DeBoer had Robert Gillespie leading the charge to land Crowell. The RB rises as the first five-star offensive player pledged to Alabama's 2026 recruiting class. Five-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds chose Alabama in March.

DeBoer and his staff faced harsh criticism for producing questionable recruiting results compared to his predecessor Nick Saban. The multiple national title winner Saban made it a habit to nab a hefty amount of five and four-star talent. DeBoer and the coaching staff finally reeled in their newest big fish for the offense via the '26 class.

Alabama pulls off massive in-state win with 5-star addition

Crowell is more than a five-star find. He's a significant local get for the Tide.

Crowell stars for nearby Jackson High. He also became the state's No. 3 ranked prospect but the nation's No. 2 overall RB by 247Sports composite.

Cooper Petegna of 247Sports raved about the big 6-foot, 215-pounder's game. He delivered this prospect evaluation.

“Estimated north of 200-pounds, the Yellowhammer native exhibits the ability to play in both a zone or power scheme at the next level,” Petegna began. “He possesses the short area speed and acceleration to consistently get to the edge on Friday nights.”

Petegna added that Crowell is a “shifty mover with good short area quickness and change of direction ability.” Crowell can make defenders miss and brings the contact balance that makes him hard to tussle down.

DeBoer and ‘Bama have endured notable losses on the trail. Minnesota beat out Alabama for four-star athlete Roman Voss on June 23. Even four-star Justice Fitzpatrick spurned Alabama, best known as the younger brother of Tide legend and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah.

But the Tide is turning. Javari Barnett flipped from Illinois to Alabama on June 23. Alabama also landed ex-Rutgers commit Rihyael Kelley on the same day. Crowell adds new intrigue for ‘Bama's future.