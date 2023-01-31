If there’s one member of the RAW roster who never seems to have an issue finding his words, it’s former WWE Champion Seth Rollins.

A performer with a literal call-and-response theme, Rollins likes to talk to the crowd, talk to his in-ring foes, and talk on the mic to backstage interviewers too, discussing his goals, trials, dreams, and aspirations. But when it came to the fallout edition of RAW after the Royal Rumble, one person “The Visionary” didn’t want to discuss at all was Logan Paul, the man who eliminated him from the “Premium Live Event’s” namesake match.

That’s right, after exchanging pleasantries with Cathy Kelley and discussing his win over Chad Gable in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, the once and current interviewer asked Rollins if he had anything to say about the older Paul Brother, and he just sort of… clammed up before awkwardly walking off and leaving the camera’s view.

See what I mean? That’s as awkward as when Bayley said Rollins only married Becky Lynch because he “knocked her up.”

So what gives? Is this the very, very early breadcrumbs of a Rollins-Paul feud at WrestleMania? Or does Rollins instead want to avoid such a feud which, in turn, will ultimately get him hooked into it in the end anyway? Or maybe, just maybe, this is all a swerve, and Rollins will find his own opponent for the “Show of Shows,” and Paul will turn his attention to someone like John Cena, or even Ricochet, the man he hit his now signature spot with at the Royal Rumble? Either way, this is an under-the-radar storyline to follow.