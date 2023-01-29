Despite entering WWE as a brash young gun with his eyes on the prize, Seth Rollins has matured into a locker room leader in WWE, using his decade’s worth of experience in Vince McMahon’s company to help young stars find their positioning within the company.

So naturally, when Rollins calls out a superstar, current or former, and demands that they stay away because they are a “cancer,” it’s going to elicit headlines across the wrestling world, especially when the star in question, CM Punk, has earned similar allegations from other performers in companies where he’s worked in the not-too-distant past too.

“Stay away, you cancer,” Seth Rollins said via F4W and Wrestling Inc. “Get away from me forever. I don’t like Phil (Brooks). He’s a jerk. Did we just figure that out? We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don’t want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye. See you later.”

Jeez, that’s not subtle at all.

Now, for every star who comes to the aid of Punk, from FTRto Ricky Starks, others have been incredibly critical of how he handles his business, with AEW’s locker room leader, Chris Jericho, also calling the “Best in the World” a cancer. Still, it’s interesting to hear that Rollins, who hasn’t worked for the same company as Punk in almost a decade, is still so passionately opposed to sharing a locker room with Phil Brooks once more. If Punk’s ever going to relaunch his professional wrestling career, he’s going to need to spend some serious time rehabbing his career not only with fans but among his peers too.