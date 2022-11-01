Herm Edwards lands on his feet with new role after Arizona State football firing

Herm Edwards was ousted as the head coach of the Arizona State football program back in September, an official end to a tenure overshadowed by an NCAA investigation on the Sun Devils. Edwards’ tenure with the Sun Devils did not go well, but the longtime football coach appears poised to land on his feet.

Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press reports that Herm Edwards will make his return to ESPN, where he will serve as both a college and NFL football analyst.

ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman said the following in a statement, via Sports Illustrated, “When Herm left for Arizona State, we said we’d keep a seat open for him. After all he did for us on the air and behind the scenes, he deserved that. We are thrilled to welcome him back.”

Herm Edwards, previously a head coach at the NFL level for the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs, served as an analyst at ESPN from 2009-2017.

In a statement of his own, Edwards expressed his excitement to return to the network, calling it the “greatest information provider in sports.”

It’s unclear if Herm Edwards will be coaching on the sidelines again anytime soon, or how the NCAA investigation into alleged breaking of the rules in recruiting will play out.

But it’s clear that the longtime coach still has a desire to be around football, whether he’s on the sideline or in the studio. ESPN fans can look forward to seeing a familiar face back on television in the near future.