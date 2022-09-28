‘He’s been known for that’: Josh Allen calls out Christian Wilkins for ‘groin grab’ in Bills-Dolphins

Last Sunday’s matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins featured another heated exchange between Josh Allen and Christian Wilkins. This is just one of many exchanges that the two have had over the years.

During the game, Allen and Wilkins met at the bottom of a pile. While down there, Allen is seen ripping Wilkiins helmet off his head. This led to the Bills receiving a 15-yard penalty.

Josh Allen got flagged for a personal foul after ripping Christian Wilkins' helmet off

Following the game, Christian Wilkins spoke with CBS Sports reporter Josina Anderson about the interaction. He chalked it up to the two just being competitive. He stated, “It just happens. Josh is a competitor, I’m a competitor. The game is on the line, we’re going back and forth. That’s just how it is.”

1-on-1 with #Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins after the game on the defensive juice they had the whole game & on what in the world happened between he and Josh Allen.

When asked what he said to elicit a response from Josh Allen, Christian Wilkins declined to say. But during a recent appearance on Kyle Brandt’s podcast called Kyle Brandt’s Basement, Allen wasn’t opposed to shining some light on the incident.

"There were some things I didn't appreciate down there that was going on." – @JoshAllenQB on his heated exchange with Dolphins' DT Christian Wilkins

👂: https://t.co/7u6LXVdVLn pic.twitter.com/HvsPN1sews — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) September 27, 2022

Brandt asked Allen what led to him being so upset with Wilkins. Allen responded, saying, “I think anybody with two eyes can understand what was going on under that pile. Obviously, himI let the emotions get the best of me but there were some things that I didn’t appreciate down there that was going on. We’ll let everybody make their own judgments for that.”

Brandt then responded, saying “The player in question said after the game, quote, “With alpha males, that’s how it goes.” Do alpha males grab each other’s groins on the football field?

Allen then went on to say, “Not typically. It is what it is, you know he’s a competitor. And he’s been known for that, going back to college. So I should know that, and shouldn’t let it get the best of me but sometimes, it just does. Sometimes you see red, and things like that happen but I’m not here to make any claims or throw anybody under the bus. It is what it is, I shouldn’t let the emotions get the best of me.”

The Dolphins were able to limit the Bills offense from reaching the endzone in a way that no other team has this season. In turn, it proved to be an emotional game for both teams. This matchup could prove to be an even bigger storyline further down the season.