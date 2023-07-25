Suspensions and NFL players do not often mix well but it was not the case for Deshaun Watson. The new Cleveland Browns quarterback took a step back from the league such that he can explore opportunities to better himself. He delivered on his promise. This more than impressed Jimmy Haslam.

Deshaun Watson has not been with the Browns for long. But, his character has caught the eye of a lot of personnel. Jimmy Haslam could not help but express his admiration for the quarterback, via Cleveland.com.

“We’d be remiss if we didn’t say how proud we were of Deshaun. He’s come a long way in the last year and has worked extremely hard on being a better person, a better man, and a better teammate,” Haslam said.

He went into how the journey unfolded for Watson and how these learnings are likely to impact their season.

“I think you see a different Deshaun Watson today than you saw a year ago. We have been witnessing that long. It was good. He did a tremendous job in the team meeting on Saturday night and I thought a nice job with you all yesterday,” he declared.

The Browns owner unveiled the new characteristics fans have not seen in their quarterback.

“He’s come a (long way in) personal development. He’s learned a lot about himself and what he can and can’t do. I think he’s learned who you can trust and who you can’t trust andI think Deshaun has always, always been humble. I think he’s even more humble,” he concluded.

Character always comes first before skills. Will this be able to help the Browns develop better team chemistry moving forward?