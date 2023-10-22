The Los Angeles Lakers brought in Gabe Vincent this offseason, with the hope that he could be a key depth player for them to help out LeBron James and Anthony Davis, just as he helped out Jimmy Butler with the Miami Heat last season, and former Laker James Worthy spoke about how he feels about that signing heading into the season.

“Underrated? I don't think that they made any underrated moves,” James Worthy said, with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. “Their moves have been pretty good, but I think that you should watch out for Gabe Vincent from Miami; point guard. He's solid as a rock and when he comes into the game, the Lakers won't lose a beat at the point guard. He's the REAL deal.”

The Lakers made the Western Conference Finals last season, and were swept by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets. Given where the Lakers were in the middle of the season, and having to scrape to make it into the playoffs at the seven seed in the Western Conference, it was an accomplishment to make it to the Conference Finals.

Now, it is about taking the next step. Gabe Vincent was part of a winning culture with the Heat, and coming from that structure, the Lakers know they have a player who knows how to contribute to winning. It will be about putting him in the right places. If they can do so, it will be a big help for LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who are capable of bringing the team to a championship.

The Lakers start the season on the road against the Nuggets on Tuesday.