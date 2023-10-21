LeBron James is preparing for the 2023-24 season. He's hoping to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals after LA was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals a season ago. LeBron, who has dealt with critics over the years, fired back at the haters during a recent interview.

“I don't know,” LeBron responded to dealing with critics, per Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports, via ClutchPoints. “There will be a time. When that time is, I don't know. I don't know if it's now or… there will be a time, there will be a time when everybody will get it.”

Lakers: LeBron James preparing for 2023-24 season

LeBron is still an incredible player. He averaged 28.9 points per game last year despite turning 38-years old. James also shot 50 percent on his field goal attempts. However, at this point in his career, LeBron is purely focused on winning. James is trying to cement his legacy as the greatest of all-time by adding another championship or two to his resume.

As things stand right now, many fans still consider Michael Jordan to be the greatest basketball player ever. It's a contested debate that often leads to passionate arguments. The fact is that LeBron still has a chance to strengthen has case.

The Lakers strengthened their roster during the offseason. LA's core of LeBron and Anthony Davis will draw the most headlines, but players like D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves will also certainly help this squad.

With that being said, the West is stacked with talent. The Denver Nuggets are fresh off a championship and the Phoenix Suns feature a star-studded starting rotation. Meanwhile, teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Dallas Mavericks could make a run as well.

Nevertheless, LeBron James is ready for the season. And he's looking forward to silencing his critics.