High on Knife, the first DLC for Squanch Games' High On Life, comes out next week, bringing a whole new story for the Bounty Hunter and his fellow Gatlians to explore. We first received the teaser trailer back in June this year. However, now we finally know the release date for the High on Knife DLC.

High On Knife DLC Release Date – October 3rd, 2023

The High On Life DLC, High On Knife Releases on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and PC. The DLC adds more single player levels and provides a brand new story experience for the player. However, the developer has yet to unveil the price of said DLC. We will keep you updated on the details. Additionally, Xbox Game Pass Members get access to the DLC as part of their subscription.

Squanch Games released a stop-motion trailer showing off the comedic horror-vibes that await you.

High On Knife DLC Gameplay

High On Life's First DLC brings back the familiar gameplay experience of the original title. However, players will instantly notice a few new changes. From new environments and new weapons, there's plenty to get into with this DLC.

Firstly, let's talk about weapons. Knifey returns with a brand new chainsaw attachment that makes him deadlier than ever. Speaking of Knifey, he seems to be an integral part of the story, but more on that later.

Additionally, it seems we've got at least two new weapons in the mix. The first is a non-talking weapon, B.A.L.L., which doesn't seem like a gatlian. Instead, three little blue aliens operate the device and help you launch the projectile. This weapon seems to have a pinball effect, where it'll bounce off walls and back into enemies for more damage.

The second weapon is indeed a Gatlian, who we've only seen in pre-release screenshots. All we currently know is the gun's name, Harper (voiced by Sarah Sherman of Saturday Night Live). Apparently, she's an ex-military pistol with a traumatic past.

The DLC also adds new enemy types, as well as cosmetically different versions of ones we faced in the past. We're not sure if G-3 or Garmantuous (posthumously) is involved, but we're certainly not fighting good guys here.

High On Knife follows a horror-themed story that takes your player through some pretty spooky spots. However, if you've played the main game, you know it'll be full of crude humor and mature content. We can't wait to see what ideas Squanch games comes up with for their expansion.

High On Knife DLC Story

High On Knife's story follows the Bounty Hunter once again in a mysterious plot involving his blood-crazed knife. According to Squanch Games, “High On Knife” gives Knifey his chance to shine (and stab) on a fully realized new planetary environment loaded with all-new characters, hazards, and spooky surprises.”

Some of the new characters include the two new guns we mentioned earlier, as well as a new villain, Mux (voiced by Gabourey Sidibe). As you explore the creepy new setting (conveniently launching around Halloween time) you must avoid Mux while continuing to kick some alien butt.

Obviously, Harper's story could be tied in with Mux, who we don't know much about. However, we expect her (and possibly B.A.L.L.) to be integral, just like Knifey. It seems our other Gatlian friends, Creature, Gus, and Sweezy all return too.

We know retired bounty hunter Gene Zaroothian will make his return. Additionally, we might also see Lizzie, the protagonist's sister once again. However, the latter's appearance in the DLC is unconfirmed as of now.

However, Justin Roiland (who voices the Gatlian Kenny) will not be a part of the DLC, nor any future projects for High On Life. Roiland faced charges of domestic violence and abuse, which were dismissed. However, he was recently accused sexual assault, and all these accusations led to his departure from most companies he was with. We're not sure if the Rick-and-Morty co-creator will ever get return to some of his most famous projects.

We don't know if Kenny will be in any future DLCs (voiced by another character). However, it doesn't seem likely as the developers are rolling by with more guns to use in the single player experience.

And that is everything you need to know about the High On Knife DLC release date. We wonder how the experience will be without Justin Roiland providing his iconic voice. In the meantime we'll just have to wait and see.

