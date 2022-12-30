By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

If you’re looking for some short games to play this weekend, then you’re in luck, as you can binge and finish these ones in a weekend.

Portal

Release Date: October 10, 2007

Developed by: Valve

Published by: Valve

Time to beat: 3 hours (Main Story)

Portal is a first-person physics-based puzzle game. It is available on Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Android (via NVIDIA’s SHIELD peripherals), and PC. This is one of the older ones on this list and is one that is close to my heart. In Portal, you will need to solve various puzzles using your Portal gun, which lets you connect two places via a, well, portal. The game teaches you how to utilize these portals, and it is a whole ton of fun. Just make sure to listen to the nice computer lady’s voice, and remember that the cake is a lie.

Portal 2

Release Date: October 18, 2011

Developed by: Valve

Published by: Valve

Time to beat: 8.5 hours (Main Story)

Since I mentioned Portal, I also have to mention its sequel. Portal 2, like its prequel, is also a first-person physics-based puzzle game. It is available on Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This game contains pretty much the same mechanics as the first portal game, but with a twist. There are various new mechanics, such as bouncy floors and speed boosts that you can discover for yourself. Not only that, but this game also has a co-op mode, letting you solve Portal puzzles with a friend. The nice computer lady also makes a return here, and thankfully there’s some semblance of a cake.

High on Life

Release Date: December 13, 2022

Developed by: Squanch Games

Published by: Squanch Games

Time to beat: 9 hours (Main Story)

High on life is a comedic first-person shooter. It is available on Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, the Epic Game Store, or the Game Pass. It’s the newest on this list, and is definitely worth a try. If you are a big fan of 4th-wall-breaking humor, a somewhat funny story, or are just a big fan of Rick and Morty, then this game might just be a good one to binge this weekend. Just make sure to prepare yourself, as there is a lot of talking in this game.

Stray

Release Date: July 19, 2022

Developed by: BlueTwelve Studio

Published by: Annapurna Interactive

Time to beat: 5 hours (Main Story)

Stray is a third-person exploration and puzzle game. It is available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and PC. What sets Stray apart from the others on this list is the fact that you play as a cat. You will be exploring a post-apocalyptic world filled with various dangers and enemies on four feet. I highly recommend Stray. because of its relaxing atmosphere, as well as the fact that you play as a cat. In fact, I’m not the only one who recommends Stray. Stray won Best Indie Game during TGA 2022, so that goes to show just how much people liked it. If you want, you can even check out our review of Stray to see if you’ll like it.

Bioshock

Release Date: August 21, 2007

Developed by: 2K Games

Published by: 2K Games

Time to beat: 12 hours (Main Story)

Bioshock is an action first-person shooter and is yet another old one. It is available on PlayStation 4,Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If High on Life is too comedic and light for your taste, then maybe you’ll enjoy Bioshock. It’s a bit longer, and more violent and bloody. However, I believe that it’s worth trying it out, as its story and gameplay are one most praised of its time. If you would kindly try Bioshock out, I think you will also enjoy it.

That’s all for this weekend. Stay tuned for next week, where we once again go through some more games you can finish in a weekend. Meanwhile, you can check out our gaming news articles to stay updated on gaming.